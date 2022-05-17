Odin’s Eye Launching ‘In Vitro’ Sci-Fi Thriller at Cannes Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Odin’s Eye Entertainment has boarded “In Vitro,” an elevated sci-fi thriller starring “Succession” star Ashley Zukerman (“The Lost Symbol,” “Fear Street”) and Talia Zucker (“Lake Mungo”).

It is co-directed by Tom McKeith and Will Howarth whose debut feature “Beast” was nominated for best first feature at the Toronto Film Festival in 2015. Odin’s Eye will introduce the new film to buyers for the first time during the Cannes Market.

The narrative of “In Vitro” is set on a remote cattle property in the near future, where a woman (played by Zucker) and her husband (Zukerman) have been experimenting with biotechnology and developing illegal breeding methods. It’s a mostly isolated existence for the couple, but when a series of unsettling occurrences take place, the woman is faced with the disturbing reality of just how far her husband will go for love. McKeith and Howarth co-wrote the script with Zucker.

“In Vitro” is produced by Arcadia and Fictious. Arcadia is the Australian production and distribution studio behind Kodi Smit-McPhee’s sci-fi starrer “2067” and “Sissy,” a horror comedy acquired by Shudder following its premiere in SXSW’s Midnighters section. Fictious is Howarth’s production and talent management outfit with partner Matilda Comers

At project stage, “In Vitro” was selected for the Sundance Screenwriters Lab. It has since received major production financing from Screen Australia, with additional support from Screen NSW, Mind the Gap Film Finance, Fictious, Odin’s Eye and Arcadia. The picture is currently in post-production with delivery and festival berths anticipated in early 2023.

Arcadia’s Lisa Shaunessy’s (“Sissy,” “2067”) and Bec Janek (“Sissy”) produce alongside Will Howarth (“Beast”) for Fictious and Rachael Fung (“Little Woods”). Comers, Zukerman, Alexandra Burke, Anna Dadic, Michael Agar, Michael Favelle and Clement Dunn serve as executive producers.

“I’m blown away by the quality of the production. Talia Zucker is hauntingly present as the gaslit wife and Ashley Zukerman exudes traces of [Jack Nicholson’s character in “The Shining”] Jack Torrance in his incredible portrayal of a man who goes too far in the name of love,” said Odin’s Eye founder and CEO Michael Favelle.

Arcadia and Odin’s Eye previously collaborated on Tony D’Aquino’s 2019 slasher “The Furies.” Acadia’s Lisa Shaunnesy said : “Arcadia is thrilled to be reteaming with Odin’s Eye on this impressive movie. The creative team behind the film, driven by Talia [Zucker] as the writer and protagonist, are in the midst of creating a really special story. Howarth and McKeith have done nothing but justice to the work of all involved and I’ve no doubt that Ashley’s Jack will remain in people’s memories long after the movie is over.”