‘Lendarys,’ Big-Budget Animation, Scores Pre-Sales at Cannes Market

“Lendarys,” a big-budget family adventure animation film that is currently in production, scored a handful of pre-sales during the Cannes Market. Rights sales are handled by Hong Kong-, Paris and Los Angeles-based All Rights Entertainment.

With a production budget of $30 million, the film is the directorial debut of Philippe Duchene and Jean-Baptiste Cuvelier. Duchene’s previous work includes acting as lead concept designer on the animation hit “Leap!” (aka “Ballerina”) and as a character designer on Netflix’s animated series “Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles.”

The film was pre-sold to: KMBO for France, to Flins & Piniculas for Spain; to Another World Entertainment for Denmark and Norway; to Njuta Films for Sweden; Outsider Films for Portugal; and to Blitz Film for Ex-Yugoslavia territories.

“Lendarys” is a France-Canada co-production produced by PM S.A. (“Fonzy,” “Holy Lands”) with 2 Minutes Animation (“Calamity,” “Zombillenium,” “Long Way North”) acting as line producer, in association with Caramel Films (Fireheart, Leap!). Delivery is scheduled for 2023.

The film is set in the heart of an imaginary world, where a young and funny wizard apprentice teams up with a hairy and wacky pachyderm who has become tiny, and an outlaw with a mysterious power, on a search for the wizard’s younger brother. They are accompanied by a fantastical animal called a Lendarys. However, when they find the boy’s trail, they discover he has rallied the cause of a strange maleficent creature who is trying to take over their world.

All Rights, which began selling the title at the European Film Market in Berlin, reports that in the lead-up to the film’s release, a full cross media experience is in the works. This is expected to include a presence in the Metaverse, NFTs, VR, video games, mobiles games and playing cards.

All Rights also closed deals for “Jade,” a recently-completed action film. Expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022, the film was sold to the Middle-East (Phars Film), South Korea (Yejilim Entertainment) and France (FIP).

The feature directorial debut of producer, director and stuntman James Bamford (director of some episodes of “Arrow,” “Supergirl,” “Batwoman” and “Superman & Lois.”), it stars Mickey Rourke (“Sin City,” “The Expendables,” “The Wrester”), Mark Dacascos (“John Wick 3,” “Crying Freeman,” “Brotherhood of the Wolf”) Katherine McNamara (“Maze Runner,” “Shadowhunters”), and Shaina West (“Black Widow”, “The Woman King”).