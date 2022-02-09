EFM: ‘Lendarys’ Big-Budget Indie Animation Picked up by All Rights

Hong Kong and Paris-based All Rights Entertainment has picked up a mandate to handle sales duties on “Lendarys,” an animated family entertainment movie that is now in production.

The film is being produced on budget of $30 million and is set for delivery in 2023. All Rights Entertainment is launching the picture for international sales at the European Film Market (EFM), the online companion to this year’s in-person Berlin Film Festival.

“Lendarys” is set in the heart of an imaginary world, where a young and funny wizard apprentice teams up with a hairy and wacky pachyderm who has become tiny, and an outlaw with a mysterious power, on a search for the wizard’s younger brother. They are accompanied by a fantastical animal called a Lendarys. However, when they find the boy’s trail, they discover he has rallied the cause of a strange maleficent creature who is trying to take over their world.

A French-Canadian coproduction, “Lendarys” is the feature debut of Philippe Duchene, whose previous work includes acting as lead concept designer on the animation hit “Leap” and as a character designer on Netflix’s upcoming animated series “Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles.”

The film was developed in association with Illumination Mac Guff, the French effects firm which was previously behind such international hits as “Despicable Me” and “The Lorax.” It is produced by PM S.A. (“Fonzy,” “Holy Lands”) with 2 Minutes Animation (“Calamity,” “Zombillenium,” “Long Way North”) acting as line producer.

At the virtual EFM, All Rights is also representing “Ip Man Kung Fu Legend,” a martial art action film being directed by Li Liming and set for delivery in the third quarter of this year. It stars Dennis To (aka To Yu-hang), star of previous franchise titles “Ip Man Kung Fu Master,” “Ip Man Legend Is Born” and “Kung Fu League,” and “1911,” and Michael Tong (“God of War,” “Firestorm,” “Shockwave”).