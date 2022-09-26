Kylie Munnich Hired as CEO of Australia’s Goalpost Pictures

Veteran film executive Kylie Munnich has joined leading Australian independent producer Goalpost Pictures as its CEO.



She takes up the newly-created position from Nov. 1, 2022, after recently departing from Screen Queensland, which she headed for the past three years.



Prior to Screen Queensland, Kylie worked as a scripted sales and co-production executive for Seven Studios, Australia. Before that, she was senior VP for distribution Asia-Pacific for Sonar Entertainment overseeing sales for premium drama series such as Tom Hardy’s “Taboo” and Pierce Brosnan’s “The Son.”



Munnich returned to Australia in late 2016, after five years in London to take the Sonar role. Her most recent role in the U.K. was as director of drama & comedy for Sky Vision (now Sky Studios), a role she held for two years. At Sky Vision she was responsible for acquiring scripted content such as “Britannia,” “Riviera” and “Fortitude.”



Previously, Munnich was senior VP U.K., Ireland & Africa for Sony Pictures Television. She joined Sony in 2005 as VP of distribution for Australia and New Zealand and moved to London in 2011.



Founded by Rosemary Blight, Kylie du Fresne, Ben Grant and Cass O’Connor, Goalpost Goalpost has credits including films “The Invisible Man” (with Blumhouse), Helen Reddy biopic “I Am Woman,” “Top End Wedding,” and “The Sapphires.” Its series credits include hit TV show “Cleverman” for ABC Television in Australia.



The company is currently in post-production on major television series: “Black Snow” for Stan and Sundance Now, starring Travis Fimmel; and the Amazon original movie “Five Blind Dates” for Prime Video Australia, directed by Shawn Seet, starring Shuang Hu and Tzi Ma.



Its feature film “Carmen,” a co-production with France’s Chapter 2, starring Melissa Barrera, Paul Mescal and Rossy de Palma and directed by Benjamin Millepied, recently had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.



“With her incredible business acumen and international and Australian experience at the highest level in scripted content and production, Kylie will make a powerful addition to the Goalpost team. We are thrilled she is joining the company at a time when we are experiencing strong growth and when opportunities for quality content to be seen around the world have never been greater,” said Goalpost partners Blight, du Fresne and Grant.