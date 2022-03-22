Korean Horror ‘Seire’ Delivered to U.S. Cinemas by Film Movement (EXCLUSIVE)

Independent distributor Film Movement has picked up all North American rights to award-winning folk horror film “Seire.” The Korean chiller will be released theatrically in 2022, followed by launches on home entertainment and digital platforms.

The film takes as its central premise the Korean superstition that nobody in the family of a baby less than three weeks old – the ‘seire’ period – should attend a wake. And that failure to take precautions risks misfortune.

The story, penned by writer and first-time feature director Park Kang, sees the father of a newborn attend the funeral of an ex-girlfriend. His encounter with her twin sister is followed by a series of unexplained and discomforting episodes.

Park previously dipped his toe in the horror genre with short film “Deal” in which a man tries to trade away his nightmares with someone reputed to be a buyer.

The cast of “Seire” is headed by Seo Hyun-woo (“The Man Standing Next”), Ryu Sun-young (“Our Love Story”) and Shim Eun-woo (“Arthdal Chronicles”).

The film had its world premiere in the New Current competition section of last year’s Busan International Film Festival. There, it was rewarded with the FIPRESCI Prize.

“From ‘The Host’ to ‘The Wailing,’ the horror genre has long been one of South Korean cinema’s most popular exports, and the talented Park Kang offers up an unforgettable new addition” said Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement. Rosenberg struck the right deal with Rachel Joo, sales manager at Korea’s M-Line Distribution.

Film Movement has a twenty year-track record of distributing top, Asian art house content in North American theaters. Its current release is Tsai Ming-liang’s “Vive l’Amour,” with Ang Lee’s “Pushing Hands” following on April 1.

In recent weeks, Film Movement has added a trio of films from Ukraine. These include the country’s 2021 Oscar submission “Bad Roads,” Sergei Loznitsa’s “Donbass” and Sundance prize-winner “The Earth is Blue as an Orange.”