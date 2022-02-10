Korean Films That Are Worth the Wait in 2022

While the Korean film business faces challenges, 2022 does offer a bumper crop of Korean movies from big-name filmmakers. Here are some of the best:

The Apartment With Two Women

(Finecut)

Kim-se In’s debut drama unspools in the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama section.

Broker

(CJ Entertainment)

“Shoplifters” director Kore-eda Hirokazu examines the trade in children in his Korean-language film debut. With a stellar cast including Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won, Lee Ji-eun (aka IU) and Bae Doo-na, it too is awaiting a high-profile festival launch.

Concrete Utopia

(Lotte Cultureworks)

A webtoon adaptation directed by Uhm Tae-hwa sees star Lee Byung-hun (“G.I. Joe”) as one of the few survivors of a massive earthquake that destroys Seoul. In post-production.

Decision to Leave

(CJ Entertainment)

Park Chan-wook directs Tang Wei (“Lust, Caution,” “Blackhat”) in a tale of a detective falling in love with the prime suspect. Awaiting a prominent festival berth.

Hi5 (aka “Haipaibeu”)

(Next Entertainment World/Contents Panda)

Five ordinary people develop super powers after receiving transplanted organs, directed by hitmaker Kang Hyeong-cheol (“Sunny,” “Swing Kids”).

The Hunt

“Squid Game” leading man Lee Jung-jae makes his directorial debut with a political thriller that he also optioned, polished and stars in.

Life Is Beautiful

(Lotte Cultureworks)

Ever-popular Ryu Seung-ryong (“Miracle in Cell No. 7”) stars in a musical tale of a man who reluctantly helps his wife search for her childhood sweetheart. Completed in 2020, it’s tentatively set for release in May.

The Moon

(CJ Entertainment)

“Along With the Gods” director Kim Yong-hwa shifts from fantasy to sci-fi in a tale of the accidental discovery of a man lost in space. Advanced post-production.

The Novelist’s Film

(Finecut)

South Korean auteur and previous Berlinale Silver Bear and screenplay winner Hong Sangsoo is back in the Berlin competition with drama starring Lee Hyeyoung, Kim Minhee (Berlin actress winner with Hong’s “On the Beach at Night Alone”) and Seo Younghwa.

Smuggle

(Next Entertainment World/Contents Panda)

Ryu Seung-wan, director of 2021’s biggest film, “Escape From Mogadishu,” is nearly ready with a 1970s-set tale of two female smugglers.

Wonderland

(Acemaker Movies in Korea, Netflix in ROW ex-China)

A sci-fi romance in which people enter a virtual world to be reunited with their loved ones, “Wonderland” sports a dream cast including singer Bae Suzy, Choi Woo-sik (“Parasite”, Netflix’s “The Silent Sea”), Park Bo-gum (“Love in the Moonlight”), China’s Tang Wei and Gong Yoo (“Squid Game”).

1947 Boston (aka “Road to Boston”)

(Lotte Cultureworks)

A rousing tale of the Koreans who ran in the first marathon to be held after WWII, directed by the ever-green Kang Je-gyu (“Shiri”).