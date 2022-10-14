Indonesia’s KawanKawan Teams With Singapore’s Momo to Co-Produce ‘Dreaming & Dying,’ ‘Don’t Cry Butterfly’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Indonesia’s KawanKawan Media has partnered with Singapore’s Momo Film Co on Nelson Yeo’s “Dreaming & Dying” and Duong Dieu Linh’s “Don’t Cry Butterfly,” it was revealed at this week’s Asian Contents & Film Market, held on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival.

“Dreaming & Dying,” about three middle aged individuals who are forced to confront their inner demons as a long-buried love triangle between them resurfaces, is currently in production.

Yeo said: “ ‘Dreaming & Dying’ is the accumulation of my obsession with dreams and memories. Primarily, it is about how we choose to remember things in our own ways, and as time passes, that fantasy becomes the reality.”

The Hanoi-set “Don’t Cry, Butterfly” follows housewife Tam who finds out that her husband is cheating on her. Instead of confronting him, she voodoos her husband back into love. KawanKawan joins Momo and An Nam Productions, which recently secured coin from U.K. investment fund Adeline Arts and Science.

The project is finalizing a European co-producer. Principal photography is scheduled in Vietnam for the second half of 2023.

KawanKawan’s Yulia Evina Bhara said: “Very excited to collaborate on ‘Dreaming & Dying’ by Nelson Yeo and ‘Don’t Cry Butterfly’ by Duong Dieu Linh. Both directors have a very strong vision and unique approach and I can see it from short films that they’ve done. I am looking forward to produce these with Tan Si En, from Momo Film Co.”

Tan Si En, MD and producer at Momo Film Co, said: ““I’ve long admired Yulia. She is always championing people, talents, and stories from Southeast Asia. I’m thrilled to finally work with her on these two precious projects.”

Duong Dieu Linh added: “I’m thankful to have KawanKawan who identify with the same vision to come on board and support my first feature.”

KawanKawan’s Venice winner “Autobiography” and Locarno winner “Stone Turtle” are Busan selections this year and the company also has “Gaspar” at the Busan Asian Project Market. The company has an extensive slate.