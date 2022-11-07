Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam Reunite on ‘KH234,’ 35 Years After Blockbuster ‘Nayakan’

Indian actor Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are reuniting for a film with the working title “KH234.”

The pair previously teamed on gangster epic “Nayakan” (1987). The film was a watershed in both their careers. It was a box office blockbuster, won Haasan best actor at India’s national film awards and was the country’s entry to the 1988 Oscars.

The title of the new film signifies that it is Haasan’s 234th.

“KH234” will be produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies with Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies as a presenter on the project. Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Grammy winning composer A.R. Rahman will provide the music. Haasan, Ratnam, R. Mahendran and Siva Ananth will produce. The film will release in 2024. No further details are available at this time.

Both Haasan and Ratnam are coming off the biggest hits of their careers. Haasan’s action thriller, the Tamil-language “Vikram,” produced by RKFI and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released in June and grossed $60 million. Ratnam’s Tamil-language historical epic “Ponniyin Selvan: 1,” produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions released in September and also grossed $60 million. Both films were distributed in Tamil Nadu by Red Giant.

After the success of “Nayakan,” Ratnam and Haasan were due to make “Ponniyin Selvan,” adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic novel, but the stars did not align at that time.

“I was equally excited 35 years before when I was about to start work with Mr. Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes Mr. Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to presenting this venture with Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin,” Haasan said.

Ratnam said: “Happy, honored and excited to collaborate with Kamal Haasan again.”

Next up for Haasan is “Indian 2,” S. Shankar’s sequel to his 1996 blockbuster “Indian.” Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan: 2” is expected in April, 2023.