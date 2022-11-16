‘Joyland’ Ban Reversed, Says Pakistan Government Advisor

Pakistan has reversed its ban on Saim Sadiq’s Cannes-winning Oscar contender “Joyland,” according to a senior advisor to the government. An official statement on the reversal had not been issued yet at the time of going to press.

Salman Sufi, the head of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Strategic Reforms unit, who has been a vocal opponent of the ban revealed the news on Twitter and in an interview with the AP news agency. He told AP that the film would now be allowed to release, albeit with some minor cuts.

“The decision is a simple yet powerful message that the government stands by freedom of speech and safeguards it, and cannot allow mere smear campaigns or disinformation to be used as choking creative freedom,” Sufi told AP.

On Nov. 13, after “Joyland” was banned, Sufi tweeted: “I personally do not believe in banning films that highlight issues faced by marginalized segments of our society. People should be trusted to watch & make their own mind. I will request my friend @Marriyum_A [Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting] to see if it’s possible to review the ban & meet the team #Joyland.”

On Nov. 14, Sufi revealed that Sharif had constituted a high level committee to assess the film and review its ban. The committee assessed the complaints as well as merits to decide on its release in Pakistan. On Nov. 16, Sufi said that the committee had “recommended a full board review” of the film by the censor board to “reevaluate its suitability for screening. It is important to not negatively speculate about content without proof. The board shall review and make its recommendation.”

Pakistan’s censor board had granted a censor certificate to the film on Aug. 17, but that was overturned on Nov. 11 by the Information and Broadcasting ministry on the basis of written complaints that the film was “repugnant” and contained “highly objectionable material which do not conform with the social values and moral standards” of Pakistan society.”

The film’s protagonist secretly joins an erotic dance theater and finds himself falling for a fiercely ambitious trans starlet.

Sadiq and the “Joyland” team had appealed the decision.

The film’s executive producer, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, spoke out against the ban via an impassioned piece in Variety.

On Nov. 16, Sufi said: “The film #Joyland has been cleared for release by the Censor board review committee formed at the direction of PM @CMShehbaz Freedom of speech is fundamental right & should be nourished within ambits of the law.”

Sufi also thanked Sharif and Aurangzeb for “safeguarding freedom of speech in Pakistan.”

Variety has approached the film’s director and producers for clarification of their updated plans.

One of the qualification requirements in the Oscars international feature category is a theatrical release in its home country. As first revealed by Variety, the film can also meet the commercial screening requirement by exhibiting in a country other than the U.S., and the film’s awards strategists had chosen France. Condor Films will open the film in France for a week-long Oscar qualifying run.