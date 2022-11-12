Pakistan Bans Oscar Contender ‘Joyland’ for its ‘Repugnant’ Material

The government of Pakistan has banned Saim Sadiq’s Oscar contender “Joyland” for containing “highly objectionable” material.

An order dated Nov. 11 from Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting says that the country’s censor board had granted a censor certificate to the film on Aug. 17. But it has since reversed the decision.

“Written complaints were received that the film contains highly objectionable material which do not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of ‘decency and morality’ as laid down in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979,” the order states. “Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 9(2) (a) of the said Ordinance and after conducting a comprehensive inquiry, the Federal Government declares the feature film titled ‘Joyland’ as an uncertified film for the whole of Pakistan in the cinemas which fall under the jurisdiction of CBFC with immediate effect.”

“Joyland” was due to release in Pakistan on Nov. 18. Variety reached out to Sadiq and the film’s producers who are offering no comment at this time. An official statement is expected imminently.

Set in Lahore, Pakistan, “Joyland” revolves around Haider, the youngest son of the middle-class, patriarchal Rana family. As the Ranas yearn for the birth of a baby boy, Haider secretly joins an erotic dance theater and finds himself falling for a fiercely ambitious trans starlet. Their love story illuminates the secrets and desires of the entire Rana family.

The film debuted at the Un Certain Regard strand at Cannes earlier this year, where it won the jury prize. Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has joined the project as an executive producer. It is Pakistan’s entry in the Oscars’ international feature category.

On Friday, it won the Asia Pacific Screen Awards’ young cinema award, given in partnership with critics’ association NETPAC and the Griffith Film School.

Sadiq recently spoke to Variety about the Oscar candidacy and his nerves about bringing the film to Pakistani audiences.