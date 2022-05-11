Indian Immigrant Drama ‘Minimum’ Sets June Start (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian origin, U.S.-born Belgian actor Rumana Molla (“Irada”) will make her directorial debut with Belgium-set Indian immigrant drama “Minimum,” which will commence principal photography in June.

The film will follow newly-wed immigrant Fauzia, whose mother-in-law Ruxana keeps her captive. She finds out that everything she had been told about her husband Ali was a lie and loses hope until a French tutor, Laurie, is hired to teach her the basics. A friendship is forged, secrets are revealed and Fauzia learns to demand more than the bare minimum.

The cast includes Saba Azad (SonyLIV’s “Rocket Boys”), Geetanjali Kulkarni (Venice winner “Court”) and Namit Das (BBC’s “A Suitable Boy”) with Molla herself playing one of the major roles.

The film is produced by Shiladitya Bora for Platoon One Films (Busan selection “Yours Truly”) and Radhika Lavu for Ellanar Films (Disney+ Hotstar series “Unheard”).

Molla was selected for the Berlinale talent program earlier this year and the film also features the talents of previous program participants Bora, cinematographer Pooja Gupte (“Rukh”) and Serbian line producer Marija Stojnic.

Molla said: “I’ve always felt inclined towards writing and it was just a matter of finding the right story that stood the test of time. The inspiration for ‘Minimum’ came from my own observations. I have seen a lot of transactional marriages of different kinds. Especially abroad, there are a lot of people who get married but don’t reveal the entire truth about themselves. But more than that, the uniqueness of the film will lie in its treatment of such situations – exploring our cultural differences with warmth, affection and humor.”