Gong Yoo-Starring ‘Seobok’ Getting North America Launch With Rakuten Viki (EXCLUSIVE)

“Seobok,” a rare South Korean sci-fi film with “Squid Game” star Gong Yoo, will get its launch next month in North America via streaming platform Rakuten Viki.

Licensed from distributor WellGo USA, the film will be available exclusively through Rakuten Viki’s TVOD service for $2.99. Rakuten Viki has exclusive rights for the movie for two weeks in the U.S. and Canada, from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15, 2022. Although the window of exclusivity is two weeks, the movie will be available for a full 60 days on TVOD.

Gong (“The Silent Sea,” “Goblin”) stars as a retired security agent who is tasked with moving the first human clone (played by Park Bo-gum) to a safe place. The clone has additional telekinetic and self-healing powers and is coveted by multiple terror groups. While in transport, the clone becomes aware of his assets and is not ready to go down without a fight.

Produced by CJ Entertainment and Studio 101, the film launched in South Korea last April as a hybrid in theaters and on Tving, the streaming platform controlled by CJ ENM. It opened atop a weakened box office and finished its theatrical run with $3.05 million. The number of online views in Korea has not been disclosed.

Rakuten Viki will support the North American launch across channels including digital advertising and social advertising. It will also be promoting the film across its social channels and through email.

“We are always looking to bring fans the hottest, most in-demand and cutting-edge content from across Asia, from top-rated TV series to box office bestsellers. ‘Seobok’ was beloved when it debuted in Korea, and we are sure that fans of Asian cinema across the U.S. will be delighted to have the opportunity to see it for the very first time,” said Sarah Kim, senior VP of content and partnerships at Rakuten Viki. The platform’s other recent titles include “Minari” and “Escape From Mogadishu.”

Rakuten Viki offers free streaming (with advertising and limits on some content), tiered subscriptions ranging from $4.99-$9.99 per month, and transactional VOD.