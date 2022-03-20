‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Sequel to Film in Australia

Legendary Entertainment’s sequel to “Godzilla vs. Kong” will return to film in Australia later this year.

It is expected to film at Gold Coast and other locations in Southeast Queensland state marking the third time that a Monsterverse title has lensed in the region. “Godzilla vs Kong” filmed on the Gold Coast in 2019, while “Kong: Skull Island” filmed in the state in 2016.



The currently untitled sequel will receive A$16 million ($11.8 million) via the Australian federal government’s A$540 million ($399 million) Location Incentive Program. A further A$6.3 million ($4.66 million) of subsidy will come from the state screen agency Screen Queensland and its Production Attraction Strategy.

The two authorities said on Monday local time that they expect the new production to generate more than A$119 million ($88 million) into the economy, employ more than 500 local cast and crew, and use more than 750 extras.

“The highly skilled crews, first-rate facilities, and unique locations make filming in Australia a great experience. The support from both the federal government as well as Queensland has always been critical to our success in achieving a high level of filmmaking and an unparalleled audience experience,” said producer Eric McLeod.

Data from Box Office Mojo shows “Godzilla vs Kong” grossing $101 million in North America and $468 million globally.

The sequel is the 15th production drawn to Queensland by the state location incentive. Others include George Clooney and Julia Roberts-starring “Ticket to Paradise,” Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives,” Peacock’s “Young Rock” series and “Joe Vs. Carole.”

Currently filming in Queensland are Disney Plus series “Nautilus” and season two of Tim Minchin’s Foxtel Series “Upright.”