‘Geographies of Solitude,’ ‘Jeong-Sun’ Win Top Prizes at Jeonju Film Festival

Acclaimed Canadian nature documentary “Geographies of Solitude” was Wednesday named the best film in the international competition section at South Korea’s Jeonju International Film Festival. The parallel Korean competition was won by “Jeong-Sun,” directed by Jeong Ji-hye.

The two previous editions of Jeonju were disrupted by COVID. But this year the festival, with 217 films from 52 countries, was held predominantly as an in-person event. Some 112 titles are additionally available for online viewing. In 2020, the 21st edition took place entirely online and with a delay of a month. The 2021 affair was an online-offline hybrid.

“Geographies,” which had its world premiere in Berlin in February, delves into the decades-long chronicling of flora and fauna on Sable Island by naturalist Zoe Lucas. She is joined by experimental filmmaker Jacquelyn Mills to observe the sand dunes, freshwater ponds, wild horses and washed-up plastic waste. It won three prizes in Berlin including the CICAE prize and the Forum section’s Ecumenical prize. This month the film also appears at the Hot Docs Festival.

The prizes were awarded at a ceremony at the Jeonju Dome, although the festival continues until May 7.

2022 Jeonju International Film Festival Prize-Winners

International Competition: Grand Prize

“Geographies of Solitude” (dir. Jacquelyn Mills)

Best Picture Prize (Sponsored by NH Nonghyup)

“Unrest” (dir. Cyril Schaublin)

Special Jury Prize

“Tokyo Kurds” (dir. Hyuga Fumiari)

“The Silence of the Mole” (dir. Anaïs Taracena)

Korean Competition

Grand Prize

“Jeong-sun” (dir. Jeong Ji-hye)

Best Actor Prize (Sponsored by ONFIFN)

“Missing Yoon” (dir. Kim Jinhwa) Oh Mine

“Archaeology of Love” (dir. Lee Wanmin) Ok Ja-yeon

CGV Arthouse Award Upcoming Project Prize

“The Hill of Secrets” (dir. Lee Ji-eun)

CGV Arthouse Award Distribution Support Prize

“Mother and Daughter” (dir. Kim Jung-eun)

Watcha´s Pick: Feature

“Mother and Daughter” (dir. Kim Jung-eun)

Special Mention

“Archaeology of Love” (dir. Lee Wanmin)

Korean Competition for Shorts

Grand Prize

“In The Dry Stream” (dir. Kang Ji-hyo)

Best Director Prize (Sponsored by Kyobo Life Insurance)

“Transit” (dir. Moon Hyein)

Special Jury Prize

“Wunderkammer 10.0” (Ki Yelim, Park Soyun, Jung Inwoo)

Watcha´s Pick: Short Films

“Trade” (dir. Kim Minju)

“Layers of Summer” (dir. Paek Siwon)

“Light It Up at 2 AM” (dir. Yoo Jongseok)

“29th Breath” (dir. Kook Joong-yi)

“Framily” (dir. Kim In-hye)

Special Award

Documentary Award (Sponsored by Jin Motors)

The 2nd Repatriation (KIM Dongwon)

J Vision Award

No Problem (GOH Gainsoo)

NETPAC Award

Journey to the West (KONG Dashan)