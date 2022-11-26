IFFI: International Cinema Looks to Nature in Environmental Crisis Anthology ‘Interactions’

Noted filmmakers from around the globe have contributed short films to anthology project “Interactions,” which is showcased at the ongoing International Film Festival of India, Goa.

The project, an Art For The World Production, was set up with the aim of 12 international filmmakers creating connections between humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, environment and water risks. This resulted in original short films questioning biodiversity, conservation of nature, deforestation, ecosystem, environment, health, marine life, species extinction, water and more.

The participating filmmakers were selected from all over the world, including Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the U.S., not only on the basis of their filmography, awards and fame, but also for their sensitivity to themes regarding the planet and the consequences of climate change on humankind, nature and animal life.

“Domestication” by Isabella Rossellini looks at the origin of domestic animals, explains the lack of biodiversity in modern farming and the inception of different breeds. “Faras” by Faouzi Bensaïdi examines how the entertainment world – film, circuses, parks and zoos – have long ignored the welfare of animals.

In “Crepuscolo” by Clemente Bicocchi, the passage of a herd of goats at sunset on a Greek island is the starting point for a visionary and metaphysical journey. “Refugia,” by Anne de Carbuccia, reminds the audience of the connections and interconnections on the planet and how humans must all be part of the force that protects all living creatures.

“Jungle Fever” by Takumã Kuikuro documents the struggle of the Amazonian Xingu tribes trying to save their habitat from fire, to protect their ecosystem and the many rare species living in the rainforests. “Caiçara,” by Oskar Metsavaht, looks at the damage caused by destructive fishing practices.

From India, in “Elephant in the Room” by Nila Madhab Panda, children from a small village in the Wayanad forest in Kerala, southern India, make an appeal to humanity on how to resolve human – wild animal conflict and to preserve the forest and biodiversity. There are also films by Eric Nazarian, Yulene Olaizola, Rubén Imaz, Bettina Oberli and Janis Rafa.

“Interactions” had its world premiere at the Rome Film Festival in October. It was made under the auspices of: the UN Biodiversity Conference CBD COP15 (Montreal, Canada) and the World Academy of Art and Science. Partners include DDC (Swiss Direction of Development and Cooperation/Ministry of Foreign Affairs), the International Secretariat of Water (Canada), GAIL (India); Cariplo Foundation (Italy), SESC (São Paulo), Osklen and Instituto e (Rio de Janeiro), Voice Over Foundation (Milan), One Planet One Future (Milan) and Paul Schiller Stiftung, Zürich (Switzerland), among others.