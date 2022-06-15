Denise Richards, Indonesia’s Arifin Putra Head Cast of ‘Angels Fallen’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Denise Richards will team with “The Raid 2” star Arifin Putra for “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace.” The film, which shoots in Los Angeles in August, is a sequel to 2020 action horror film “Angels Fallen.”

Ali Zamani, who directed the first film, and previously directed family comedy “C.I. Ape” and horror thriller “Incision,” will continue the franchise, typified by its metaphysical mania and muscle power. With Nicola Posener and Houston Rines in the lead roles, the first film also employed the services of veterans Michael Madsen, Eric Roberts and Nicholas Turturro.

In the sequel, the hero, Gabriel, rounds up his motley crew of demon slayers, styled as the ‘Warriors of Peace’ to fight an apocalypse-bound army of the dead. Richards’ character is a tough weapons expert charged with arming Gabriel’s crew. Michael Teh (“Sleepy Hollow, “The Wilds”), Joshua Burdett, Lee Kholafai, Korrina Rico, Silvio Samic and Greg Canestrari round out the international principal cast.

Kholafai from Eleven Seven Productions, Jeff Miller from Millman Productions and Ronnie D Lee from Ron Lee Productions will produce the title along with Djonny Chen of Silent D Pictures. Andreas Olavarria from Bossa Nova Productions is set as executive producer and April Kelley serves as co-producer.

The film is scheduled for 2023 delivery. Uncork’d Entertainment is handling distribution of all rights globally.

Richards, who has credits including “The Wild Things,” “Starship Troopers” and “The World is Not Enough,” is represented by A3 Artists, Vault Entertainment and Jill Fritzo PR. Putra, who has dozens of film credits in his native Indonesia, as well as 15 episodes of HBO Asia’s “Halfworlds,” is represented by Johandi Yahya of Oxygen Entertainment.