‘Moon Man’ $130 Million Opening Puts China Box Office in New Orbit

Sci-fi-comedy “Moon Man” rocketed to a $130 million opening weekend and helped the China box office to escape gravity.

Data from consultancy Artisan Gateway showed that the film scored a three-day gross of RMB873 million ($130 million) and accounted for fully 90% of the nationwide weekend theatrical business.

“Moon Man” tells the story of “the last human in the universe” as an astronaut finds himself stranded on the moon after an asteroid wipes out life on earth.

It is directed by Zhang Chiyu, who previously directed 2017 sports comedy hit “Never Say Die.”

It was produced by Mahua FunAge, a consistently successful comedy production firm with credits including “Hello Mrs Money” and Goodby Mr Loser,” alongside Alibaba Pictures.

– More to follow.