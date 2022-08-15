‘Moon Man’ Holds for Third Week at the Top of China Box Office

Space comedy Moon Man held on to the top spot at the mainland China box office for a third weekend. It has now accumulated $363 million.

Released on July 29, “Moon Man” earned RMB217 million ($32.4 million) between Friday and Sunday earning some 45% of the nationwide weekend total, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway.

The film’s invulnerability underlines once again how the Chinese exhibition and distribution sector has become focused on major hits and top-heavy.

There could scarcely be more powerful demonstration of that than the photographs carried over the weekend by Mainland Chinese of Hong Kong star Louis Koo apparently in tears over the disappointing box office stars for “Warriors of Future,” the sci-fi fantasy that he starred in, financed and produced.

“Warriors” opened in second place on the weekend of Aug. 5, 2022, and over the latest session fell to third place. It earned $12.0 million (compared with an opening shot of $20.8 million. It now stands on a cumulative total of $52.7 million.

The film also played out on Monday as the opening film of the Hong Kong International Film Festival. It will head into local release in Hong Kong from Aug. 25, 2022.

Splitting the two holdovers was new release “The Fallen Bridge” from Laurel Films, which earned $18.2 million in second place. The film is a cold case crime story from Li Yu.

Two other new releases also joined the box office top five, albeit far behind the top three. “Goodbye Monster” earned $2.9 million while “Bounty Hunter” earned $1.8 million.

Artisan Gateway shows that the weekend overall had total revenues of $72.2 million. For the year to date the cumulative stands at $3.42 billion. That is an improving trend with a total some 28% behind 2021 level.