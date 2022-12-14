Bangladesh Oscar Contender ‘Hawa’ Gets India Release

Mejbaur Rahman Sumon’s “Hawa,” Bangladesh’s submission to the Oscars’ international feature category, is getting distribution in India.

The film follows the journey of an all-men team on a fishing trawler, whose routine is disrupted when they haul in a mysterious catch. The cast is led by hugely popular star Chanchal Chowdhury and includes Nazifa Tushi, Sariful Islam Razz, Sumon Anowar, Nasir Uddin Khan and Shohel Mondol. It is produced by Sun Music & Motion Pictures Limited and Facecard Productions.

“Hawa” released in Bangladesh in July and proved to be one of the biggest hits of the year. It will be released in India by Singapore entity Continental Entertainment Private Limited (CEPL) via Reliance Entertainment. CEPL released the film in Singapore successfully and holds distribution rights for China, Europe and also the Middle East, where it is set for a Jan. 2023, release.

The Bengali-language film will release on Dec. 16, 2022 in Bengali-speaking Kolkata and West Bengal, and Dec. 30, 2022 in the rest of India. Dec. 16 is celebrated as Victory Day to commence the Bangladesh Liberation War victory in 1971.

The few Bangladeshi films that do release in India are usually limited to West Bengal, with the notable exception of Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “Doob – No Bed of Roses” (2017), which released across the country thanks to the star presence of Irrfan Khan.

Ajoy Kumar Kundu, executive producer at Sun Music and Motion Pictures Limited, said: “With this release, the proud product of some creative people of Bangladesh will be able to reach many more Bengali-speaking people all over the world. I think ‘Hawa’ will play a vital role in increasing the demand for Bangladeshi films here and creating a strong market among them.”

Sreyashii Sengupta, Southeast Asia CEO of CEPL, added: “The release of ‘Hawa’ in India opens new gateways for the Bangladesh-India media business. There is already an exchange of ideas on content and this opens newer paths for collaboration. Language is no more a barrier with a world keen on content and diverse stories for the big screen experience. ‘Hawa’ offers that. We see a robust partner in Reliance Entertainment in India to create a milestone in such a supportive and wide release.”