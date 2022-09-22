Baek Jaeho to Receive Choon-yun Award in Busan – Global Bulletin

BUSAN AWARD



Korean film producer Baek Jaeho has been named as the inaugural recipient of the Choon-yun Award, a prize set up in honor of Lee Choon-yun, the late chairman of the Korean Association of Film Art & Industry. The award, worth KRW10 million ($7,100), will be presented on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival on Oct. 6 in conjunction with IOK Company. Baek participated in the production of 2021 title “Snowball” and was previously involved in indie films “Jane” in 2016 and last year’s “Role.” He also acts and directs. Veteran director Kang Je-kyu praised Baek as ”a filmmaker who maintains his values and outspreads his potential in the insufficient independent film environment.”

WATERY WORKPLACE



Australian factual production company SeaLight Pictures (co-producer of “Life in Colour” with David Attenborough) has hired Alasdair Dolan for the newly created position of head of business development & strategic partnerships. He joins from Flame Media Group where he held a similar position and managed the Flame Co-production Alliance. SeaLight is also bring in on board veteran ocean-loving factual producer Sarah Beard, as series producer. She is currently working on “Secrets of the Octopus” (for National Geographic and Disney+), SeaLight’s latest premium documentary series executive produced by James Cameron.



JAPAN TALKS



The ACA Cinema Project series – Emerging Japanese Films will host a run of seminars in Los Angeles, alongside its Sept. 27-Oct. 1 screening program. Hirokazu Kore-eda and journalist Alan Ng, will take to the stage after the screening of Kore-Eda’s “Like Father, Like Son.” Panels include topics on fandom and LGBTQ issues and how Asian drama can be made relatable to western audiences. Speakers across the various session include directors Katayama Shinzo (“Missing”) and Kariyama Shunsuke (“BL Metamorphosis”), producer and journalist Marlene Sharp (“Young Captain Nemo”), screenwriter Jeffrey Riddick (“Samurai Rabbit: Usagi Chronicles”) and Endeavor Content’s Kevin Iwashina.