Anil Kapoor’s Indian Western ‘Thar’ Heads to Netflix

Netflix has set a mid-year release date for “Thar,” a revenge thriller film starring and produced by Anil Kapoor.

Marking the feature directorial debut of screenwriter Raj Singh Chaudhary, the 1980s-set film follows the story of a man who moves to a big town to seek a job and to avenge his past.

Alongside Kapoor (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol”), the film also stars Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik.

The screenplay is credited to Chaudhury, with dialog by Chaudhary and Anurag Kashyap. Cinematography is by Shreya Dev Dube and music direction by Ajay Jayanthi.

“The genre itself – a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences. ‘Thar’ is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off screen,” said Kapoor, who produced through his Anil Kapoor Film Company Network. “As an actor and a producer, I have always strived to push the envelope and disrupt the status quo with innovative content. ‘Thar’ is a manifestation of this obsession.”

Over 15 years, AKFC Network has been involved with films including “Gandhi, My Father,” “Khoobsurat” and “Veere di Wedding,” and TV series including the Indian adaptation of “24” and Aravind Adiga’s “Selection Day” for Netflix.

Netflix operates at the premium end of a highly competitive market in India where the market leaders offer sports and ad-supported tiers. The company slashed its prices in December in order to capture a greater share.

A late 2021 report on the Indian streaming market by research firm Media Partners Asia estimated that the top three streamers in the country Disney Plus Hotstar (51 million), Amazon Prime Video (22.3 million) and Netflix (6.1 million) together account for 80 million subscriptions, though some may be duplicated. India is also set to be the first country where Netflix operates a wholly-owned, full-service post-production operation.