Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Poised for Karan Johar-Produced ‘Selfiee’

Prolific Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi (Amazon original “Dybbuk: The Curse Is Real”) will star in Hindi-language film “Selfiee.”

The film is a remake of Lal Jr.’s hit 2019 Malayalam-language film “Driving License” where Prithviraj Sukumaran played a superstar actor who urgently needs a driving license, but his plans to get it from a motor vehicle inspector fan of his, played by Suraj Venjaramoodu, go awry and a feud ensues between them.

“Selfiee” is being produced by Indian media personality Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape of Good Films. It will be directed by Raj Mehta, who debuted with Dharma and Cape of Good Films’ pregnancy comedy-drama “Good Newwz,” starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

“Selfiee” also marks the film debut of Anshul Garg’s independent music label Desi Music Factory, the outfit behind hit albums “Dil Ko Karaar Aaya,” “Nehu Da Vyah,” “Laila,” “Chocolate” and “Khyaal Rakhya

Kar.”

Johar said: “We are thrilled to join hands with Desi Music Factory that has churned out chartbusters. The space for Indian music globally has become more vivid and wider with the banner changing the game of music and garnering mind blowing organic viewership. I’m absolutely assured that ‘Selfiee’ will have a unique musical identity with this association.”

Principal photography on “Selfiee” is due to commence shortly, with the film set to release later this year. Producers include Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

“Selfie” will expand an already very busy 2022 calendar for Kumar, whose upcoming releases include “Prithviraj,” “Bachchan Pandey,” “Raksha Bandhan,” “Ram Setu” and “Mission Cinderella,” with “OMG2” in the works.