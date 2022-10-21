Damian Lewis to Star in ‘Heartstopper’ Director Euros Lyn‘s ‘The Radleys’

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis (“A Spy Among Friends,” “Billions”) will star in BAFTA-winning “Heartstopper” director Euros Lyn’s supernatural black comedy film “The Radleys.”

“The Radleys” is based on Matt Haig’s popular novel which follows the Radleys, a seemingly ordinary family who hold a dark secret – they are vampires. They are abstainers, vampires who choose not to drink blood despite their natural cravings, but the truth is revealed one day.

The film is based on a script developed by British Comedy Award winner Jo Brand (“Getting on”) and is written by Talitha Stevenson (“Late in Summer”). It will start shooting in the U.K. in May 2023.

The film is a Genesius Pictures production, produced by Debbie Gray (“Good Luck to You Leo Grande”) with Lewis as executive producer through his production company, Ginger Biscuit Entertainment.

Cornerstone will handle worldwide sales and distribution and will launch sales at the American Film Market. Cornerstone and Genesius recently teamed on “Good Luck to You Leo Grande,” which is on release at international box office following the launch earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. The two companies are also working on “The Iceman” and are partners in The Reset Collective, the Australian production and distribution company that launched 2020.

Gray said: “I am excited to be working with the brilliant filmmaker Euros Lyn on ‘The Radleys,’ a high concept black comedy and vampire tale which explores, in a darkly humorous way desire, addiction and its power to destroy our relationships and those we love.”

Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder added: “’The Radleys’ is a funny and fresh take on the vampire movie and we are thrilled to reteam with Euros who brings a bold vision to this black comedy about family, morality, desire and self-destructive urges.”

Lewis is represented by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin and UTA and Lyn is represented by Independent Talent and UTA.