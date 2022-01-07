Zack Sharf Named Digital News Director of Variety.com

Zack Sharf has been named digital news director of Variety.com. He’s tasked with driving digital growth through coverage of breaking news, trending stories and in showcasing Variety‘s array of editorial content across online and social platforms.

Sharf reports to William Earl, editor of Variety.com.

“Zack is an expert at understanding the intersection of metrics with readership, and how analytics help the strong writing and reporting happening at Variety to grow,” Earl said. “Through our time working together at IndieWire a few years ago, Zack’s passion for art and being a part of the pop culture conversation has inspired me and those around him. I’m so excited to see him bring that enthusiasm over to Variety.”

Prior to joining Variety, Sharf spent seven years at IndieWire with a focus on news writing, social media growth, traffic building and editorial strategy. Sharf started as an editorial intern at IndieWire in 2014 before being hired full time as the publication’s editorial assistant in May 2015, the same month he graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Emerson College in Boston, Mass.

Across his seven years at IndieWire, Sharf was promoted into various roles such as social media editor, news writer and news editor. In the latter position, Sharf was in control of the publication’s daily news flow and manager of a news team that included staff writers and IndeWire’s social media division.

Sharf is based in New York. In addition to his love of movies, he has a passion for hiking and spending time with his family’s black lab, Sadie.