YouTube Reveals Top 10 U.S. Songs Streamed in 2022

Disney’s “Encanto” has conjured more musical magic — notching two spots on YouTube’s Top 10 Songs list in the U.S. for 2022.

Breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” performed by the “Encanto” cast, took the No. 1 spot overall on the YouTube year-end ranking. The animated movie’s “Surface Pressure,” performed by Jessica Darrow, landed at No. 3.

The soundtrack to “Encanto,” which premiered on Disney+ in December 2021, features eight original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five weeks — and was the first song from a Disney movie to hit No. 1 in nearly three decades (since “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” did so in 1993).

Globally on YouTube, the official “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” music video has racked up more than 500 million views since it was uploaded Dec. 29, 2021, and the video for “Surface Pressure,” uploaded Dec. 24, 2021, has more than 290 million views.

Meanwhile, tracks from Latin artists Bad Bunny, Chencho Coreleone, Becky G and Karol G landed four other spots on YouTube’s Top 10 U.S. Songs for 2022. Coming in at No. 2 on the YouTube U.S. songs chart for the year was Kodak Black’s hit “Super Gremlin.”

In addition to the top U.S. songs, YouTube on Thursday released the top-trending videos, creators and breakout creators of 2022 (see story).

Here are YouTube’s Top 10 U.S. Songs for 2022, ranked based on views of official music videos uploaded during the year (with a little wiggle room granted to “Encanto”):