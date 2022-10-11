YouTube Kids’ Series ‘Tab Time’ Season 2 Reveals Celebrity Guests, Premiere Date (Watch Trailer)

YouTube’s popular “Tab Time” preschool series is coming back for Season 2, starring “America’s mom” Tabitha Brown — alongside celebrity guests including Liza Koshy, Terry Crews and Tamron Hall.

The hybrid live-action/animated series, one of YouTube’s marquee kids originals, is hosted by Brown, an actor, vegan foodie, author and mother. Brown, or “Ms. Tab” as the kids call her, brings her skills as a cook, storyteller, mom, and motivational leader to teach children how to live their best life.

YouTube’s renewal of the show for Season 2, from from Kids at Play and Scale Productions, was announced earlier this year. While YouTube has largely scrapped scripted original productions, it has maintained a slate of kids and family originals, select documentaries and programming through the YouTube Black Voices fund.

“Tab Time” Season 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 14, at 8 a.m. PT. on the official Tabitha Brown YouTube channel and the YouTube Kids app. The season comprises 10 episodes (22 minutes each) that will roll out weekly on Fridays.

The second season’s celebrity guests include Terry Crews (as Randy Respect), Nic Few (as Detective SeeMeSeeYou), Tamron Hall (as Ranger Rory Roarsabunch), Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks (as Captain Leighdership), Liza Koshy (as Stevie Sweatbands), Kate Lambert (as Newbie Newsome), Jerry O’Connell (as Coach Good Game), Kimberly Persona (as Jackie OFallTrades), Amanda Seales (as Neighbor Sherry Shares) and Tracie Thoms (as Frieda Fraidy Cat).

Season two of “Tab Time” explores important themes in kids’ daily lives such as feeling afraid, sharing, trying new things, winning and losing, leadership, manners, loving yourself and more.

“It’s an honor to bring ‘Tab Time’ back for a second season; I was blown away by the support of the first season!,” Brown said in a statement. “‘Tab Time’ is part of my purpose. It’s been said a million times, but children are the future and healing change begins with them. If we can create better children, then we can create better adults. Teaching children to grow together and love each other with kindness will create a better world. I hope children continue to take away the important lessons this has to offer.”

In each episode, Ms. Tab brings the kids along on her journey to learn about a different topic. The cast of characters includes Avi the Avocado (Randy Perrine), Lenny the Lightning Bug (Kate Lambert), Starla the Spatula (Ashley Nicole Black), Burnie the Oven Mitt (John Michael Higgins), DJ Khrafty (Jermaine Fowler) and Special Adventures voices by Carlos Coleman, Affion Crockett, Nic Few, Zainab Johnson and Lena Waithe. The celebrity guest is introduced in each episode as a “Super Cool Expert” in Tab’s Lab and two children who join Ms. Tab and DJ Khrafty (Jermaine Fowler) for craft-time activities that kids can also do at home.

“Tab Time” is produced by Kids at Play (with Jason Berger, Mark Marraccini and Amy Laslett serving as executive producers), Scale Productions (with Summer Griffiths executive producing), Sean Presant and Brown (also serving as executive producers) and is directed by Henry Saine. Craig Hunter is global head of YouTube’s Kids & Family Originals as well as creative lead.

Watch the trailer for “Tab Time” Season 2:

Pictured above: Liza Koshy and Tabitha Brown in YouTube Kids & Family’s “Tab Time” Season 2