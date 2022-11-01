YouTube Is Reselling Subscriptions to 34 Streaming Services, Including Paramount+ and Showtime

YouTube is launching a new foray into the premium-streaming game.

The Google-owned video giant announced the launch of Primetime Channels, a storefront stocked with 34 streaming services, available for any YouTube user to subscribe to. The lineup includes Paramount Global’s Paramount+ and Showtime, Lionsgate’s Starz, MGM’s Epix, AMC Networks’ AMC+ and TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+, along with more than two dozen niche-oriented channels. Users can sign up through YouTube’s Movies & TV hub; initially, the channels will be available only in the U.S.

Notably absent from YouTube’s Primetime Channels lineup are major streamers including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max — which are also unavailable in Amazon Prime Channels, its collection of third-party streaming services that Prime members can subscribe to.

YouTube has offered a few premium channels through the YouTube TV internet pay-TV service, such as Showtime and Starz. What’s different is the Primetime Channels will be available to anyone. YouTube says it will add more services you can buy directly through YouTube, including NBA League Pass. It also plans to introduce new features and expand the service internationally.

YouTube’s Primetime Channels pages will feature shows and movies with trailers, behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews. Titles from the streaming services will appear in YouTube search results, and YouTube recommendations will also include programs from Primetime Channels.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with YouTube to offer customers of Paramount+ another way to stream the content they love,” said Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and business development officer for Paramount Streaming. “This new feature gives us the opportunity to expand our presence on YouTube, broadening our reach and giving consumers even more choice when it comes to streaming the best in entertainment.”

People already come to YouTube to watch trailers for highly anticipated movies, or clips of scenes from their favorite TV episodes, Erin Teague, director of product management at YouTube, noted in a blog post announcing Primetime Channels. “Now you can continue watching [premium TV shows and movies] directly on YouTube,” she wrote. “And you will continue to have choice and control over your accounts with the ability to manage all of them in one place.”

Here’s the list of streamers in YouTube’s Primetime Channels at launch: Showtime, Paramount+, Starz, AMC+, Epix, Shudder, Acorn TV, Here TV, CuriosityStream, Comedy Dynamics, Hallmark Movies Now, Allblk, Sundance Now, ConTV, Docurama, MovieSphere, Dove Channel, IFC, ScreenPix, Fandor, Law & Crime, Screambox, Dekkoo, Tastemade+, Outside TV, Gaia, RCN Total, ATRESplayer, VSiN, Topic, Magnolia Selects, The Great Courses, UP Faith and Family, and ViX+.