YouTube Premium Hikes Price of Family Plan 28% in U.S. to $23 Monthly

YouTube has raised the price on the YouTube Premium Family plan, the version of its ad-free, offline-viewing and music subscription service that provides access to up to six accounts.

In the U.S., the price of YouTube Premium Family has gone up from $17.99 to $22.99 per month, an increase of 28%. According to Google, for existing members, the new monthly rate will go into effect for the first billing cycle that occurs at least 30 days after customers have been notified of the price increase.

“We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we realize how hard this may be for our members,” a YouTube rep said in a statement. “This new price reflects the complete value of YouTube Premium and will allow us to develop even more Premium features and continue to support the creators and artists you watch and listen to on YouTube.”

The YouTube Premium Individual plan remains $11.99/month, while the Student plan (available only to eligible full-time students) is still $6.99/month.

YouTube Premium eliminates zero ads on all content, including music, provides downloads for offline viewing or listening as well as background playback (meaning you can continue to listen to audio if you’re using other apps or if the screen is locked). The video giant also sells the ad-free YouTube Music Premium service for $9.99 per month in the U.S.

Google a year ago said YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium had surpassed 50 million total subscribers. The company doesn’t routinely disclose those subscriber figures.

YouTube Premium initially launched as YouTube Red in 2015, and part of the subscription pitch at the time was exclusive access to original series including those from PewDiePie, the Try Guys and MyLifeAsEva’s Eva Gutowski. Google rebranded the service YouTube Premium in 2018, and eventually wound down its production of most original content. It still acquires kids and families original programming and content out of its Black Voices Fund, but none of that is behind a paywall.