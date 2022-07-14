YouTube Originals Head Nadine Zylstra Exits to Join Pinterest

Nadine Zylstra, most recently YouTube’s global head of original programming, is joining Pinterest in the newly created role of global head of programming and originals.

Zylstra reports to chief content officer Malik Ducard, formerly VP of content partnerships at YouTube, who joined Pinterest last fall.

Zylstra stepped into the role leading YouTube Originals in February 2022, after Susanne Daniels left YouTube and the video giant largely shut down its scripted and unscripted originals division. Previously, Zylstra had been YouTube’s head of kids and learning originals; YouTube is continuing to develop programing that is part of its Black Voices and YouTube Kids funds.

At Pinterest, Zylstra will oversee strategy and execution for Pinterest’s programming and originals content efforts. That will encompass building teams that work across various features and products to support creators and talent on the image-sharing and social media platform.

Zyltra’s work at YouTube has been recognized with multiple Emmy Awards, a PGA Award, Gracie Awards and a GLAAD Award. Before joining YouTube in 2015, she spent 11 years at Sesame Workshop, most recently as VP of “Sesame Street” production and programming.

“As we continue to make Pinterest the most inspiring place for content creators, we are so thrilled to be expanding and welcoming Nadine to the team,” Ducard said in a statement. “This role is crucial as we work to drive meaningful engagement with creators, partners and their communities, through new pathways, tools and content creation on the Pinterest platform.”

Zylstra commented, “I couldn’t be more excited to join Pinterest, a platform that I have been admiring and using passionately for many years… I am excited to drive forward innovation in content development, imagining new ways to support Pinterest’s amazing talent and creators.”