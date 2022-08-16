YouTube Hires Verizon Exec Miguel Quiroga as VP of Product Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

Miguel Quiroga, after spending more than 20 years of his career at Verizon, is joining YouTube as VP of product partnerships.

Quiroga will oversee the YouTube experience across the video platform’s partner ecosystem. That includes managing and developing partnerships for YouTube’s suite of products, including the YouTube app (on mobile and connected-TV devices), YouTube Music, YouTube TV and the platform’s shopping services.

Quiroga replaces Heather Rivera, who exited YouTube in February 2022 after nearly 15 years at Google to join grocery-delivery company Instacart. Quiroga will join YouTube on Sept. 12, reporting to YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Miguel to YouTube,” Kyncl said in announcing his hire. “Miguel brings a wealth of experience in building customer-centric cultures, platforms, and products, making him uniquely positioned to join the team’s mission of building and strengthening innovative product partnerships around the globe.”

Quiroga most recently served as senior VP of platforms and ecosystems in the Verizon Consumer Group. From February 2018 until May 2021, he was CEO of Verizon’s Visible, overseeing the launch of the telco’s in-house, lower-cost wireless brand designed to compete with the likes of AT&T’s Cricket Wireless and T-Mobile’s Metro by T-Mobile. Prior to that, he served in a range of positions at Verizon, including VP and head of digital as part of the senior leadership team for the Verizon Fios brand.

In a statement, Quiroga said, “YouTube is a beloved product used by over 2 billion people across the world and I’m thrilled to join the team to help propel the growth of the platform and its community globally. I am excited about this next step in my career, where I will use my experience to drive innovative partnerships across YouTube’s portfolio of products.”

Quiroga holds an MBA in finance from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Texas at Dallas.