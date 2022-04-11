YouTube to Livestream Coachella Festival for the Tenth Year

For a decade, YouTube has been the best way to experience the Coachella festival without actually being there, and that will continue this weekend.

According to an announcement on Monday, the streaming giant will livestream both weekends of the festival — April 15-17 and April 22-24 — via desktop, mobile or the YouTube Music app, with three different simultaneous livestream feeds of different stages and performers.

The company has also doubled down on its offerings, with artist interviews, behind-the-scenes content and sweepstakes, pre-parties and more, and this year virtual festival-goers will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Coachella and artist merchandise via YouTube Shopping and interact with one another in real-time through YouTube’s Live Chat.

Along with headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia featuring the Weeknd, the Coachella 2022 lineup also includes Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Doja Cat, Joji, Run the Jewels and many more.

Weekend 1 Festival Livestream (April 15-17)

The livestream program, being co-hosted by Joe Kay, Quenlin Blackwell, Therapy Gecko, and Veronica De La Cruz, starts at 4 PM PST / 7 PM EST on Friday, April 15 and runs through Monday evening, April 18, including replays.

Weekend 2 Coachella Curated Livestream (April 22-24)

Hosted by Joe Kay and Veronica De La Cruz, Coachella Curated deep dives into the stories of some of today’s artists. From encore performances, to artist commentary, mini-docs and more, the livestream gives fans an opportunity to discover new artists in addition to original content and performances on the Coachella bill.