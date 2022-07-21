YouTube Will Remove Videos With Abortion Misinformation

YouTube announced that it will begin cracking down on videos that contain misinformation about abortion.

Starting Thursday, “we will remove content that provides instructions for unsafe abortion methods or promotes false claims about abortion safety under our medical misinformation policies,” YouTube said in a thread on Twitter.

The expanded YouTube policy comes after the Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion after nearly 50 years and leading numerous states to enact laws criminalizing abortion procedures.

“Like all of our policies on health/medical topics, we rely on published guidance from health authorities,” the video platform said. “We prioritize connecting people to content from authoritative sources on health topics, and we continuously review our policies & products as real world events unfold.”

According to YouTube’s existing guidelines, it prohibits content that promotes “harmful substances, treatments or substances” as well as content “contradicting expert consensus on certain safe medical practices.”

YouTube also said it is launching an information panel that provides users with “context and information” from local and global health authorities that will appear below abortion-related videos and above relevant search results.

Last month, Google — YouTube’s parent — said it automatically delete location entries from users’ accounts shortly after they visit “particularly personal” medical facilities, including abortion clinics.