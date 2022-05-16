World of Wonder, iHeartMedia and VH1 Unveil ‘Squirrel Friends: The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race Podcast,’ New WOW Presents Slate

As RuPaul’s DragCon celebrating the global franchise comes to a close after hosting a three-day weekend of events and taking over the Los Angeles Convention Center, VH1 and MTV Entertainment Studios has unveiled its new podcast “Squirrel Friends: The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race Podcast.”

“Squirrel Friends” is set to launch on May 23 and will be hosted by comedian and author Loni Love and comedian Alec Mapa. Together they will recap and react to the latest “Drag Race” episodes. The first episode starts with a post-mortem on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 7.” In addition to Love and Mapa, the podcast will feature queens and celebrities from the show who will be stopping by to join in on the fun and spill the tea.

Love said, “Being a super fan of ‘Drag Race,’ this podcast is a dream come true. I’m so excited to work again with my dear friend, the funny and talented Alec Mapa. Squirrel friends unite.”

Said Mapa, “I am so excited to be working with my friend Loni Love. She’s hilarious , smart and has a genuine affection for all things ‘Drag Race'”

The new series will launch on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms. New episodes will be released every Monday, covering the season and other key franchise moments in real time.

World of Wonder, the production company behind “Drag Race” also announced new titles and airdates for a lineup of WOW Presents Plus Original programming. The Emmy-winning production company announced “Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love” presented by House of Love will premiere June 9, sharing a first look at Season 2 of both “All The Queens Men” and “Painted with Raven.”

“Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love” marks the company’s first foray into the reality dating genre and promises to peel back the curtain on gay romance in Los Angeles. The show gives fans and audiences a look at Vanjie as she hosts compelling conversations about sex positivity and confronts the often-unspoken subjects within the gay dating community.

Furthermore, Vanjie spends a wild 24 hours whittling down a cast of eligible singles in the quest to find her boo.

“The world needs more honesty and realness about gay dating! With “Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love,” Vanjie will not only make us laugh but also contemplate what it really means to be a gay man in 2022,” says World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. “We’re thrilled to be bringing back fan-favorite series’ “All The Queens Men” and “Painted With Raven” as well, as we continue to grow our content offerings on WOW Presents Plus with engaging, provocative stories and unique formats.”

Watch the trailer for “Squirrel Friends”