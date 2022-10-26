‘The Witcher’ Original Video Game Getting Full Rebuild in Unreal Engine 5

The original version of “The Witcher” — the fantasy video game that spawned the popular Netflix series of the same name — is getting fully rebuilt from the ground up, in Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.

First released in 2007, “The Witcher” remake is currently in the early stages of development at Polish game studio Fool’s Theory, “where veteran Witcher series staff are involved,” Warsaw-based CD Projekt Red announced. It didn’t provide a timeframe for when the title would be released.

“The Witcher” remake has gone by the code name “Canis Majoris” (“big dog”), according to CD Projekt Red. The games company separately is working on a new trilogy in the “Witcher” franchise, which is based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, along with a new “Cyberpunk” game (code-named “Orion”).

“’The Witcher’ is where it all started for us, for CD Project Red. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then,” said Adam Badowski, head of studio at CD Projekt Red, said in a statement. “Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger.”

Badowski added that working with Fool’s Theory on the project “is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in ‘The Witcher’ games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait.”