‘West Side Story’ Gets Premiere Date on Disney Plus, HBO Max

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated remake of “West Side Story” is coming to Disney Plus and HBO Max next month.

The movie will debut on Disney Plus in the U.S. and most international markets on March 2, 2022, when it also will be streaming on HBO Max. It will launch in Taiwan on March 9 and Japan on March 30. In addition, ABC’s one-hour special “Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20’” is available to stream on Disney Plus now.

On Tuesday, Spielberg’s “West Side Story” picked up seven Academy Awards nominations, including for best picture, best director and best supporting actress (Ariana DeBose).

Directed by Spielberg from a screenplay by Tony Kushner, “West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. The musical’s reimagining stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introduces Rachel Zegler (Maria.) Moreno – one of only three artists to have an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) and a Peabody Award – also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.

The film’s creative team includes Kushner, who also serves as an executive producer; Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film; L.A. Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who helmed the recording of the iconic score; composer and conductor David Newman (“Anastasia”), who arranged the score; composer Jeanine Tesori (“Fun Home,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie”), who supervised the cast on vocals; and music supervisor Matt Sullivan (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago”), who serves as executive music producer.

The film is produced by Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum. “West Side Story” was adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway show, which featured original choreography by Jerome Robbins, based on the stage play, book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.