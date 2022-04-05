Variety Nominated for Three 2022 Webby Awards

This year’s Webby Awards nominations are out, with Variety picking up three nominations in the annual honors recognizing the best of websites, podcasts, apps and other digital media.
Variety‘s nominations for the 2022 Webby Awards were for the Variety Streaming Room event series (in the events & livestreams/social content series & campaigns category), Variety Explains How Best Picture Is Won (in the how-to, explainer & DIY category) and Variety’s Actors on Actors series (in the video series & channels category). The publication won the 2021 Webby Award for best entertainment website, after garnering three nominations last year.
The winners of the 26th Annual Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS), will be announced Tuesday, April 26. The organization will celebrate at an in-person ceremony on May 16 at New York City’s Cipriani Wall Street.
All Webby Awards nominees are eligible to win the two most prestigious awards: the Webby Award, selected by Academy members, and the fan-voted Webby People’s Voice Award, for which voting at vote.webbyawards.com runs now through April 21, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nominees for the 2022 Webby Awards include Apple TV Plus, CNN, HBO Max, Hulu, Google, National Geographic, Netflix, Paramount, Spotify, Twitch, Vox Media, the Washington Post and The New York Times’ 1619 Project, as well as personalities including Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, Laverne Cox, Lilly Singh, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Anderson, LeVar Burton, Questlove, Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monaé and Lena Waithe.
The Webby Awards had a record-breaking year for submissions in 2022 with more than 14,000 entries from all 50 U.S. states and 70 countries.
Here are highlights of the 2022 Webby Awards nominations:
Media & Entertainment, Branded Entertainment (Video)
- Saturday Night Live’s Stories from the Show – Saturday Night Live
- Cherry “Breathe” – Apple TV Plus
- Oculus Quest 2 – Billie Eilish x Beat Saber – Good Company
- Black Art is Black Money – Blacktag
- Netflix the Harder They Fall – ATTN:
News & Politics, Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- PBS NewsHour 2020 Electoral College Map – PBS NewsHour
- CNN
- Frame
- Teal Media + Center for American Progress
- Washington Post Live interview series
Technology, General (Virtual & Remote)
- Joytopia – Jung von Matt AG
- YouTube Brandcast 2021 – 1stAveMachine
- Shibuya Virtual Halloween – Geometry Ogilvy Japan
- Spacewalk from the ISS – Meta
- Whiteboard Owl – Owl Labs
Music Video, General Video (Video)
- George Harrison ‘Isn’t It a Pity (Take 27)’ – Assembly
- Megan Thee Stallion “Thot Shit” – Left
- Vogue Italia – Put It On Your Face – Cut+Run
- X Ambassadors – My Own Monster – Good Company
- Sonho – Stink Films SP
Comedy, General Video (Video)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Broadway’s Back – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Dick Van Dyke Tribute – CharityBids
- The Pitch – Niccolo Montanari
- Protest Photography – Studio 181
- Without a Recipe – SechelPR
Events & Livestreams, Social Content Series & Campaigns
- #FatBearWeek — National Park Service – National Park Service
- Geeked Week – Netflix
- 2021 VaxUp Video Contest – County of Santa Clara Public Health Department
- Variety Streaming Room – Variety
How-To, Explainer, & DIY (Social Video)
- A Brand New Leaf – Tastemade, Inc.
- InstaPour – M&C Saatchi
- Will Smith & Karen Cheng: How to create drone-style videos without a drone – Instagram Editorial
- Drew Scott – LoneFox – The Storied Group
- Variety Explains How Best Picture Is Won – Variety
Video Series & Channels
- Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s Season 3 – AMC Networks
- A Spoonful Of Paolo 10 Year Anniversary – A Spoonful Of Paolo
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube channel – ABC
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Variety’s Actors on Actors – Variety
Web Services & Applications, Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Uncomfortable Truth Plug-In – TAXI
- Webex – BASIC / Dept
- Canva Video Suite
- GIPHY
- Bezzy, Chronic Condition Communities – Healthline Media
Diversity & Inclusion, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)
- Inclusion Takes Root at Netflix – Netflix
- Nike FM Broadcast – Wieden+Kennedy
- Reebok, The Power of Spoken Rights – 160over90
- Save It, See It – Michelob ULTRA
- HBO Max: See Us – HBO