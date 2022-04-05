Variety Nominated for Three 2022 Webby Awards

This year’s Webby Awards nominations are out, with Variety picking up three nominations in the annual honors recognizing the best of websites, podcasts, apps and other digital media.

Variety‘s nominations for the 2022 Webby Awards were for the Variety Streaming Room event series (in the events & livestreams/social content series & campaigns category), Variety Explains How Best Picture Is Won (in the how-to, explainer & DIY category) and Variety’s Actors on Actors series (in the video series & channels category). The publication won the 2021 Webby Award for best entertainment website, after garnering three nominations last year.

The winners of the 26th Annual Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS), will be announced Tuesday, April 26. The organization will celebrate at an in-person ceremony on May 16 at New York City’s Cipriani Wall Street.

All Webby Awards nominees are eligible to win the two most prestigious awards: the Webby Award, selected by Academy members, and the fan-voted Webby People’s Voice Award, for which voting at vote.webbyawards.com runs now through April 21, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Nominees for the 2022 Webby Awards include Apple TV Plus, CNN, HBO Max, Hulu, Google, National Geographic, Netflix, Paramount, Spotify, Twitch, Vox Media, the Washington Post and The New York Times’ 1619 Project, as well as personalities including Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, Laverne Cox, Lilly Singh, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Anderson, LeVar Burton, Questlove, Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monaé and Lena Waithe.

The Webby Awards had a record-breaking year for submissions in 2022 with more than 14,000 entries from all 50 U.S. states and 70 countries.

Here are highlights of the 2022 Webby Awards nominations:

Media & Entertainment, Branded Entertainment (Video)

Saturday Night Live’s Stories from the Show – Saturday Night Live

Cherry “Breathe” – Apple TV Plus

Oculus Quest 2 – Billie Eilish x Beat Saber – Good Company

Black Art is Black Money – Blacktag

Netflix the Harder They Fall – ATTN:

News & Politics, Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

PBS NewsHour 2020 Electoral College Map – PBS NewsHour

CNN

Frame

Teal Media + Center for American Progress

Washington Post Live interview series

Technology, General (Virtual & Remote)

Joytopia – Jung von Matt AG

YouTube Brandcast 2021 – 1stAveMachine

Shibuya Virtual Halloween – Geometry Ogilvy Japan

Spacewalk from the ISS – Meta

Whiteboard Owl – Owl Labs

Music Video, General Video (Video)

George Harrison ‘Isn’t It a Pity (Take 27)’ – Assembly

Megan Thee Stallion “Thot Shit” – Left

Vogue Italia – Put It On Your Face – Cut+Run

X Ambassadors – My Own Monster – Good Company

Sonho – Stink Films SP

Comedy, General Video (Video)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Broadway’s Back – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Dick Van Dyke Tribute – CharityBids

The Pitch – Niccolo Montanari

Protest Photography – Studio 181

Without a Recipe – SechelPR

Events & Livestreams, Social Content Series & Campaigns

#FatBearWeek — National Park Service – National Park Service

Geeked Week – Netflix

2021 VaxUp Video Contest – County of Santa Clara Public Health Department

Variety Streaming Room – Variety

How-To, Explainer, & DIY (Social Video)

A Brand New Leaf – Tastemade, Inc.

InstaPour – M&C Saatchi

Will Smith & Karen Cheng: How to create drone-style videos without a drone – Instagram Editorial

Drew Scott – LoneFox – The Storied Group

Variety Explains How Best Picture Is Won – Variety

Video Series & Channels

Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s Season 3 – AMC Networks

A Spoonful Of Paolo 10 Year Anniversary – A Spoonful Of Paolo

Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube channel – ABC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Variety’s Actors on Actors – Variety

Web Services & Applications, Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

Uncomfortable Truth Plug-In – TAXI

Webex – BASIC / Dept

Canva Video Suite

GIPHY

Bezzy, Chronic Condition Communities – Healthline Media

Diversity & Inclusion, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)