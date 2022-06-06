Washington Post Suspends Reporter Who Retweeted Sexist Joke

The Washington Post has reportedly suspended political reporter Dave Weigel without pay after he retweeted a sexist joke last week.

A spokesperson for the Post declined to comment. Weigel did not respond to emails seeking comment. An autoreply from his Washington Post address said, “I am out of the office and will return on July 5.” Weigel’s suspension was previously reported by CNN.

On Friday, June 3, Weigel had retweeted a post by Cam Harless — a YouTube creator whose Twitter bio says he is a “well-respected shitposter” and “pro-Jesus” — which said, “Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual.”

That drew fire from Weigel’s colleague, Post political reporter Felicia Sonmez, who quoted the tweet in question and wrote, “Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed!” Sonmez had previously sued the Washington Post, accusing the publication of discrimination after she publicly said that she had been the victim of sexual assault and was barred from covering stories about sexual misconduct; a judge threw out her lawsuit against the Post in March.

Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed! pic.twitter.com/zs4dX4qprH — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) June 3, 2022

Last Friday, Weigel quickly removed the retweet and apologized, saying in a follow-up tweet, “I just removed a retweet of an offensive joke. I apologize and did not mean to cause any harm.”

Sonmez herself had been temporarily suspended by the Jeff Bezos-owned paper in January 2020 after she posted a link on Twitter to a 2016 Daily Beast story with the headline, “Kobe Bryant’s Disturbing Rape Case: The DNA Evidence, the Accuser’s Story, and the Half-Confession,” after Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

More to come.