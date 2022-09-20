WarnerMedia Ad Veteran Ryan Spicer Joins Atmosphere as Streaming Network’s Chief Revenue Officer

Ryan Spicer, after more than 14 years with WarnerMedia and Turner Broadcasting, is joining Atmosphere, which operates a national out-of-home streaming news and entertainment network, to lead ad sales in the role of chief revenue officer.

Most recently, Spicer served as VP of sales and partnerships for WarnerMedia Digital, which is now part of Warner Bros. Discovery, covering the CNN Digital portfolio as well as the HBO Max with ads streaming platform. Prior to joining Turner Digital in 2008, he worked as a sales exec at MTV Networks.

At Atmosphere, Spicer reports to chief operating officer Blake Sabatinelli. Spicer officially started in the role on Sept. 6.

On his new role, Spicer commented, “Through my nearly two decades in media, I have been at the forefront of helping marketers reach consumers on new platforms and points of engagement, as consumption habits evolved. I believe that Atmosphere is not only redefining a customer experience, but empowering advertisers to engage with audiences in a unique and valuable environment that was previously untapped.”

Founded in 2019, Austin, Texas-based Atmosphere claims it now reaches 45 million unique viewers per month, serving over 1 billion monthly impressions across its 33,000 locations. Atmosphere’s free, ad-supported streaming platform features more than 60 channels that encompass entertainment, current events and sports news, as well as viral-video compilations, extreme sports, lifestyle, art and ambient nature.

“Ryan’s hire will only accelerate our ability to shift television ad dollars to our platform, and we could not be more excited to leverage his expertise to bring Atmosphere into the next stage of its growth,” Atmosphere co-founder and CEO Leo Resig said in a statement. “Despite the irrelevance of traditional cable programming in almost any out-of-home setting, its availability still makes it a go-to destination for viewers. The purpose of Atmosphere is to challenge this status quo by providing an easier and more relevant alternative.”

Earlier this year, Atmosphere announced that it had raised $80 million in Series C financing led by Sageview Capital with participation from existing investors Valor Equity Partners and S3 Ventures, as well as a $20 million debt facility provided by Bridge Bank. The company said in 2022 it has hired nearly 300 new employees and launched half a dozen exclusive new channels.