Verizon Wireless Customers Can Get Netflix’s Top Tier Free for One Year — but There’s a Catch

Stepping up its streaming-aggregation play, Verizon is teaming with Netflix on a promotional deal giving wireless customers one year free of Netflix’s priciest plan.

The catch: The telco’s customers can get 12 months of Netflix’s Premium plan (regularly $19.99/month) for no extra charge with the purchase of a 12-month or seasonal subscription from a selection of services in Verizon’s +play, its streaming-subscription hub launching in beta.

Netflix Premium, which offers up to four simultaneous streams in up to 4K Ultra HD, will be free to Verizon wireless users who also purchase an annual or seasonal subscription to one of these six services: AMC+ ($83.88/year), NFL+ Premium ($24.99/season), NBA League Pass ($89.99/season), the Peloton App ($129.99/year), Calm Premium ($69.99/year) or Super Duolingo ($83.99/year). Verizon said that in the first quarter of 2023, it will expand the +play offer to include additional partners. More info is available at plusplay.verizon.com.

The limited-time Netflix Premium free deal with purchase of a second service offer is available to Verizon’s post-paid mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home Internet customers. Existing Netflix subscribers can opt to transfer billing for their account from Netflix to Verizon’s +play.

Verizon earlier this year unveiled +play, which the company says is designed to reduce the friction for consumers to discover, subscribe to and manage multiple subscriptions in one place. The services they subscribe to through +play are added to their monthly Verizon bill.

Other services available in the initial beta version of +play include: Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Discovery+, HBO Max, Fox Nation, A+E Networks’ Lifetime Movie Club, History Vault, and A&E Crime Central, the New York Times’ The Athletic, Calm and Duolingo.

“We’re thrilled to officially launch +play in an open beta, offering our customers exclusive access to offers and the tools to manage their growing number of subscription services,” Erin McPherson, Verizon’s chief content officer, said in a prepared statement. “We’re partnering with Netflix to offer customers all of their favorite content and a special offer only available in +play. This is a huge milestone for Verizon and the industry as a whole, and we’re incredibly proud to continue to be trailblazers in the new era of content and subscription services.”

Once subscribed to a service through +play, Verizon customers can access and use the service directly through the providers’ app or online portal while managing the subscriptions through +play. In addition, +play will send notifications to customers to alert them when free trial periods ending and if there are price changes.

Pictured above: Jenna Ortega in Netflix’s “Wednesday”