Verizon to Give Disney+ Free for Six Months to Prepaid Unlimited Wireless Customers

Verizon has upped its streaming pact with the Mouse House.

Starting today, the telco is offering Disney+ to prepaid wireless customers free for six months when they activate or upgrade to Prepaid Unlimited plans.

Verizon has already offered the six-months-free deal to customers on qualifying postpaid unlimited plans. Now it’s extending the promotional deal to subs on Prepaid Unlimited plans, which don’t require credit checks, deposits or annual contracts.

In addition, Verizon includes the three services in the Disney Bundle — Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ — for no extra charge (a $13.99/month value) for customers with 5G Get More or 5G Play More plans.

What Verizon is paying Disney under the streaming distribution deal is not disclosed, but the telco has said that it is paying a wholesale per-subscriber fee. The latest expansion of the deal with Verizon could nudge up Disney+’s subscriber count through the back half of 2022. As of April 2, Disney+ globally had 137.7 million subscribers, up 33% year over year and a gain of 7.9 million in the first three months of the year.

The Disney+ free for six months deal for postpaid unlimited customers currently runs through Jan. 31, 2023. After the free promo period, Verizon will automatically switch the account to the regular price of $7.99/month. The deal is available only to new Disney+ subscribers.

“So many Verizon customers already enjoy incredible Disney+ content through our long-standing relationship via our postpaid Unlimited plans, and today, we’re excited to expand that to Verizon Prepaid Unlimited customers,” said Angie Klein, chief revenue officer of Verizon Prepaid. “Verizon customers come to us for choice, value and for the network America relies on. Now, our Verizon Prepaid customers can take advantage of some of the best in entertainment too, with an unlimited prepaid plan that offers six months of Disney+ on us.”