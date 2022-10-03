UTA Hires Twitch Talent Exec J Eatedali

J Eatedali has exited Twitch to join UTA as an executive in the company’s gaming and esports department.

Prior to joining UTA, Eatedali served as the co-head of creator acquisitions, retention and programs at Amazon-owned Twitch (alongside Toby Berlin), where he and the team were responsible for contract negotiations for the livestreaming platform’s top creators.

Eatedali will be based in UTA’s Los Angeles headquarters and will report to Damon Lau, head of gaming and esports at the global talent, entertainment and sports company. In the position, Eatedali will lead the team’s gaming advisory business by helping existing UTA brand clients including Apple’s Beats by Dre and L’Oreal “navigate the rapidly evolving gaming landscape,” according to the company. He also will be tasked with bringing on new clients, including gaming and non-gaming-endemic brands.

Before joining Twitch in July 2019, Eatedali was head of commercial strategy and development at Activision Blizzard. Prior to that, he spent a decade working on Disney’s digital distribution and pay-TV team, where he received more than a dozen Disney Inventor Awards for patents he created. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from USC’s Marshall School of Business and a law degree from Loyola Law School.

UTA claims to have the largest dedicated gaming and esports division of all the major talent agencies. The company represents more than 125 of the world’s top professional esports athletes, content creators and streamers with a collective fanbase of more than 420 million followers.

UTA’s gaming roster includes NickMercs, Pokimane, Swagg, Scump, Mongraal, Valkyrae, Fuslie, Lilypichu, Maximilian Dood, Crimsix, Stewie2k, Hiko, Maximum, ImperialHal, Lululuvely and lilsimsie. The team also represents mobile game developer Garena, gaming organizations FaZe Clan and Loud Esports, and gaming content studio Fourth Frame Studios.