UTA Signs Five Top Digital Culinary Creators (EXCLUSIVE)

UTA is stirring up more action in the culinary field, signing top content creators Alexis Nikole Nelson, Matt Broussard (A Cook Named Matt), Owen Han, Danny Mondello (Meals By Cug) and H Woo.

UTA will help guide the social media personalities as they grow their digital presence and expand into books, film, television, endorsements, branding, podcasting and other new business ventures.

Nelson is known on TikTok as Black Forager. She has become well-known for her videos about foraging and cooking with edible plants, such as seaweed and acorns. She’s amassed more than five million fans across TikTok, Instagram and Twitter for her foraging tips, recipe videos and culinary history lessons. She recently won the 2022 James Beard Award for best social media.

Broussard, known as A Cook Named Matt, is a former Seattle restaurant chef who has a reach of over 7 million followers across his social platforms. His TikTok cooking videos led to him being named “the most fun chef to watch on TikTok” by Forbes magazine. With more than 3.5 million followers on his social channels, he recently directed Sweetgreen’s “Create Your Own” campaign featuring Naomi Osaka and Devin Booker.

Han is a half-Italian, half-Chinese TikTok star known for his videos that combine creative sandwiches with ASMR. With 3.5 million followers across his social channels, he recently directed Sweetgreen’s “Create Your Own” campaign featuring Naomi Osaka and Devin Booker. With fellow new UTA client H Woo, he opened a supper club while attending USC.

Mondello is known for his comedic, down-to-earth food reviews about New York restaurants. With 2.7 million fans across social media, he has worked with celebrities and chefs such as Post Malone and partnered with brands including Fat Sal’s and Grubhub.

California chef H Woo Lee gained success teaching his fans how to make fine dining dishes at home. He has amassed more than 1.5 million followers each on TikTok and Instagram. He plans to launch an eventual brick and mortar concept and will be appearing on “Chopped” later this year.

UTA’s roster of digital chefs and creators includes Nick DiGiovanni, Mythical Kitchen, Joshua Weissman, Kirsten Titus, Ahmad Alzahabi (aka the Golden Balance), Matt Peterson, Remi Cruz, Joanne Molinaro (aka the Korean Vegan), Kevin Noparvar (aka How Kev Eats), Danni Rose and Eric Wareheim.

The agency’s Digital Talent practice, founded in 2006, was the first division of a major agency dedicated to repping creative talent emerging from the digital content world. The group now represents more than 200 digital creators who collectively number more than 2 billion fans across social platforms.