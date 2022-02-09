‘Uncharted’ Audio Book to Be Narrated by Voice Actor Nolan North (EXCLUSIVE)

Nathan Drake himself will be the voice of the audio book for Sony’s upcoming “Uncharted” movie.

Nolan North, who voiced Drake in the massively popular PlayStation video game series, will narrate the official novelization of the film, Variety can exclusively report. North, a prolific voice and TV actor, will provide the voice for every character that appears in the films, including Tom Holland’s younger version of Drake.

“I got to do Antonio Banderas, a little bit of a Mark Wahlberg and put on my own Boston accent a little bit,” North told Variety in an interview. “And then Nathan Drake. I didn’t do Tom Holland, though. I kind of just did me. I tried to young him up a little bit.”

The “Uncharted” games are some of the most popular for Sony’s PlayStation consoles, and they’ve gone on to sell more than 40 million copies worldwide. Envisioned as playable “Indiana Jones” adventures, the series puts gamers in control of treasure hunter Nathan Drake, who travels the world in search of ancient treasure. Sony’s film adaptation puts “Spider-Man” star Holland in Drake’s iconic white henley, aging him down for an original story set in Drake’s early adventuring days. Alongside him, Mark Wahlberg plays his mentor and fellow treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Antonio Banderas plays the villain Moncada, Sophia Ali plays video game fan-favorite Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle plays the mercenary Braddock.

“Uncharted: The Official Movie Novelization” will be released by Penguin Random House Publishing on Feb. 22, a few days after the film hits theaters on Feb. 18. Sci-fi and horror author S.D. Perry, who has penned novels in film and gaming franchises like “Alien,” “Resident Evil” and “Star Trek,” wrote the book.

North played Drake in the four main “Uncharted” games, which released from 2007-2016 and quickly became smash hits for PlayStation. Besides Drake, North has voiced iconic characters like Iron Man, Deadpool, Rocket Raccoon and Penguin in various video games, in addition to franchises like “Assassin’s Creed,” “Call of Duty,” “Destiny,” “The Last of Us” and countless more. In film and TV, he’s appeared in “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Melrose Place” and voiced characters in “Young Justice,” “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender” and many more.