Twitter Names TJ Adeshola Head of Global Content Partnerships, Sarah Rosen Gets Expanded U.S. Oversight (EXCLUSIVE)

is elevating two veteran content execs to new roles: TJ Adeshola has been tapped as head of global content partnerships for the social network, and Sarah Rosen will oversee U.S. content partnerships.

Adeshola, previously head of U.S. sports partnerships at Twitter, takes over the position left vacant after Jen Prince exited last fall to join the L.A. Rams as chief commercial officer.

In the role, Adeshola will lead the company’s efforts worldwide to help premium content partners monetize their content as well as interact with and attract fans on Twitter. Before joining Twitter 10 years ago, he worked in digital sales and marketing at ESPN where he supported the sports giant’s digital properties, including ESPN.com and WatchESPN.

Adeshola reports up to CFO Ned Segal, as part of the recently formed Twitter Partnerships group, which includes its developer platform and business development teams that support content, technology, media and product partners.

“TJ’s passion for Twitter and our content partners has led to amazing outcomes for our audience, partners, and advertisers for a decade,” Segal said in a statement. “He will have a massive impact around the world leading the team, while helping partners grow their audience, monetize their content and enhance the conversation on Twitter. TJ is creative, tireless and has contagious enthusiasm for building on our partners’ success on Twitter.”

Adeshola commented, “I’m so excited to lead the incredibly talented global content partnerships team at Twitter. Every day, we get to partner with the best media properties across the globe in amazing ways. Our partners help us make the Twitter timeline pop, and there’s so much opportunity ahead of us.”

As part of the change, Rosen is adding sports to her purview, taking on the role of head of U.S. content partnerships, leading all efforts with content partners in the region across entertainment, news and sports. She’ll report to Adeshola.

Rosen previously was head of U.S. entertainment and news partnerships at Twitter. Prior to joining Twitter in 2014, she worked at Viacom as senior director of partner management and program development focusing on developing targeted marketing campaigns across the media company’s channels and as director of consumer marketing for MTV Games.