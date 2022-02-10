Twitter Grows to 217 Million Daily Users in Q4, Income Falls 18% but Tops Estimates

netted 6 million new daily active users in the fourth quarter of 2021 and beat Wall Street estimates on the bottom line. Revenue was in line with expectations, as the social network reported only “modest” impact from Apple’s iOS privacy changes.

Twitter shares rose 7% in premarket trading, as it also reaffirmed growth targets for 2023 and announced a $4 billion stock buyback program.

Q4 revenue reached $1.57 billion, up 22% year over year, driven by “ongoing revenue product improvements, solid sales execution, and a broad, continued increase in advertiser demand,” the company said. The revenue impact associated with Apple’s iOS changes to require opt-in for ad tracking in Q4 “remained modest,” Twitter said, and is expected to have “an ongoing modest impact,” which is incorporated in Q1 guidance.

Twitter posted net income of $182 million in Q4, down 18%, representing a net margin of 12% and diluted EPS of 21 cents. Wall Street analysts on average expected revenue of $1.58 billion and EPS of 16 cents.

For the last three months of 2021, Twitter’s average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) worldwide reached 217 million, up 6 million sequentially and an increase of 13% year over year.

In announcing Q4 results, Twitter reaffirmed its long-term 2023 goals, which include hitting at least 315M mDAU in Q4 2023 and $7.5 billion in full-year revenue for ’23.

In addition, the company announced that Twitter’s board of directors approved a new $4 billion share buyback program. “We intend to enter into a $2B accelerated share repurchase (ASR) and repurchase the remaining $2B over time,” Twitter said.

The Q4 earnings report is the first under new CEO Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s former CTO who took the reins after Jack Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006, announced his resignation from the social media company in November.

“Our strong 2021 performance positions us to improve execution and deliver on our 2023 goals,” Agrawal said in announcing the results. “We are more focused and better organized to deliver improved personalization and selection for our audience, partners, and advertisers.”

For fully-year 2022, Twitter expects revenue to grow in the “low-to-mid 20% range” (excluding MoPub, the in-app advertising division it sold for $1 billion last fall), with performance-based ad revenue growing faster than brand advertising.