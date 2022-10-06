Twitter Is Finally Launching Its Edit Button in the U.S. — but Only for Paying Subscribers

is finally giving users in the U.S., its biggest geographic region, the ability to edit their tweets.

However, for now, the company will limit the “Edit Tweet” feature only to subscribers of Twitter Blue, its service with enhanced features for power users that costs $4.99 per month in the U.S.

The tweet-editing function will roll out to Twitter Blue users starting Thursday, according to the company. That came after it opened up the option to edit a tweet on Oct. 3 for Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

With the feature, which has long been one of the most-requested changes Twitter, users will be allowed to edit tweets a few times within a 30-minute window after they’re posted. Twitter said it is limiting the ability to make edits to only the first 30 minutes to “help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.”

Edited tweets will appear with an icon, label and timestamp so “it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified,” the company said in a blog post last month. Tapping the label will take viewers to the tweet’s Edit History, showing past versions of the post.

Twitter shared an example of what an edited tweet will look like:

Twitter in April announced that it was working on the feature. The company denied it was influenced by a Twitter poll on the subject fielded that same week by Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who was eager to get his hands on the social network before he wasn’t — and this week told Twitter that he’s reversed that decision and agreed to the original $44 billion price tag.

Twitter noted that even if you’re not in a test group, you will still be able to see if a tweet has been edited.