Twitter Is Down: Users Report Widespread Outage

It’s not just you: ’s website and apps were down Thursday morning in an apparent widespread outage, according to user reports across the U.S.

According to monitoring site Downdetector, user reports of problems at Twitter began to spike just after 8 a.m. ET., with more than 54,000 issues reported as of 8:19 a.m. In the U.S., problem reports were highest in L.A. and New York, according to Downdetector.

Twitter’s app and site were displaying a message saying, “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” Twitter also appeared to be logging users out of their accounts, and when they tried to log back in, were shown an error message that said, “Oops, something went wrong. Please try again later.”

Twitter’s status page indicated that all systems were operating normally. Company reps did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Most recently, Twitter experienced similar problems on Feb. 11, with an hourlong outage the company ascribed to a “technical bug” that was preventing timelines from loading and tweets from posting.

More to come