Twitter Is Down for Many Users in U.S. and Internationally

was experiencing significant problems with its site and apps Friday, according to user reports.

According to DownDetector.com, user reports that Twitter was having technical issues began to spike at 12:13 p.m. ET. Problems that users reported on other social platforms included that their tweets weren’t loading (with the error message, “Something went wrong. Try reloading) or they were getting logged out of Twitter and were unable to sign back in.

In the U.S., the problems appeared to be concentrated on the West Coast, with high reports of problems accessing Twitter coming from L.A., San Francisco, Phoenix and Seattle.

As of 12:40 p.m. ET, 52% of the problems with Twitter reported to DownDectector were related to its website, 39% were related to the app, and 9% cited server connection issues.

Asked for more information, a Twitter representative just before 1 p.m. ET told Variety, “We’re looking into this and will circle back.”

The problems at Twitter came a day after the social-media company reported Q4 2021 financial results, falling just short of Wall Street earnings estimates. During the quarter, Twitter’s average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) worldwide reached 217 million, up 6 million sequentially and an increase of 13% year over year.

Twitter expects to gain 100 million users in the next two years: The company reiterated that it expects to hit its goal of hitting at least 315M daily users in Q4 2023.