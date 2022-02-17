Twitter Down? Social Network Is Having Technical Problems Again

was having widespread problems again Thursday, with users in the U.S. reporting issues accessing the social network’s website and apps.

User reports that Twitter was having technical issues began to spike at about 10:51 a.m. ET, per monitoring site DownDetector.com. About 85% of the complaints registered by DownDetector were related to accessing Twitter’s website. Web users attempting to access their timelines were encountering an error message that said, “Something went wrong. Try reloading.”

The problems came after Twitter was down for about an hour Feb. 11 for many users. The company said was due to a “technical bug” that prevented timelines from loading and tweets from posting.

Twitter reps didn’t immediately respond to a request for more info.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Twitter’s average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) worldwide reached 217 million, up 6 million sequentially — and an increase of 13% year over year — but that was slightly under Wall Street expectations.