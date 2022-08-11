Fox’s Tubi Free Streaming Service Is Coming to Five Latin American Countries

Fox Entertainment’s Tubi is upping its free-streaming game in Latin America, set to launch in five countries in the region later this month.

Tubi is set to launch its free, ad-supported streaming service in Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama, joining its current offering in Mexico (where the AVOD platform debuted in 2020).

Tubi’s Spanish-language lineup in the region will feature movies including “The Green Hornet,” “Hellboy,” “The Social Network,” “American Psycho,” “Gridiron Gang,” “Snatch,” “Machete,” “Hook,” “The Other Guys,” “The House Bunny,” “The Legend of Zorro,” “Obsessed” and “La Bamba.” TV series to be available will include telenovela “Señorita Pólvora,” “L.A.’s Finest” and “Masters of Sex.”

Additionally, regionally produced TV series will soon be available on Tubi’s Latin America services, including Mexico’s “Bienvenida Realidad,” “Atrapada” and “El Sexo Débil,” as well as local versions of series such as “The Nanny,” “Bewitched” and “Married With Children.”

In Mexico, Tubi has seen total viewing time increase 60% and total viewers grow 40% year-over-year. Tubi serves as the free streaming home in Mexico for titles from TV Azteca, one of the world’s largest producers of Spanish-language content.

“We’re delighted to launch our platform in these five Latin American countries, bringing viewers a mix of locally-produced content, Spanish-language favorites and Hollywood titles,” Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson said. “We’re eager to expand deeper into Latin America after the stellar success of Tubi in Mexico, which has seen tremendous growth in such a short amount of time.”

Tubi is available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV as well as Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, in addition to LG TVs, Samsung TVs, Microsoft Store on Windows, VIDAA Smart OS on Hisense TVs, as well as Amazon Fire TV Stick devices and Roku TV and players in select countries. Tubi also is available to stream on the web.

In the U.S., Tubi offers free access to more than 40,000 movies and TV shows plus more than 150 local and live news, sports and entertainment channels. Fox Corp. acquired Tubi in 2020 for $440 million.

Pictured above: “Hook,” starring Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman